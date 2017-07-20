Osp Responds To Fatal Crash

POLK COUNTY – Oregon State Police responded to a single-vehicle, fatal crash on Highway 221 near milepost 11.5 in Polk County on July 17 at 11:30 p.m.

Preliminary information indicates a 2003 Ford Focus, operated by Ivan Garcia Trapala, 24, of Salem, was located about 35 feet off the roadway and was not visible from the road. The car had been reported as stolen on July 10.

Trapala was found deceased and partially ejected from the vehicle.

The crash appeared to have occurred several days prior. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Further information showed that the registered owner reported on the vehicle stolen on July 10 to the Keizer Police Department.

OSP was assisted by Polk County Sheriff's Office, Salem Fire Department Station 4, and the Polk County Medical Examiner's Office.