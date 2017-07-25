Bill and Nathelle (Kirkman) Norfleet reached their 50 years of marriage on June 18, 2017.

They were married in Ventura, Calif., after meeting on the beach in 1965. While Bill was in the U.S. Navy, his submarine duty took them to different parts of the West Coast.

After moving to Oregon in 1977, the couple settled on a small family farm just south of Dallas. Once their two children (Bill and Hanna) went to college, they sold the farm and built a home close by, where they are loving the quiet country life.

They spent their anniversary at the Sister’s Rodeo, and will travel to Ventura to celebrate with family and friends. They are both retired and enjoy spending any free time with their two grandsons, Noah and Evan.