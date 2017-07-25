Community Notebook

Free art project for kids at market

The Polk County Bounty Market on Thursday will have a free kids art project at the Republic Services booth.

Kids can make a bookmark (from reused materials) for summer reading.

There is no cost. Employees from Republic Service will be on hand to answer questions about trash, recycling and yard debris service.

The Bounty Market runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Academy Building lawn each Thursday.

MERIT classes begin Thursday

Indy Commons, 278 S. Main St., Independence, will host weekly MERIT classes beginning Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m.

The classes help entrepreneurs by providing training and ongoing support from pre-business through start-up and beyond.

Classes held from Thursday to Aug. 17 will focus on exploring and defining your business idea.

Classes held Aug. 27 to Sept. 7 will focus on establishing a foundation of best business practices. There is no cost to attend.

To register: www.meritnw.org.

For more information: Mona Edwards, 503-584-7314.

Willamina Art Tour 'call to artists' concludes Monday

The 26th Annual Willamina Coastal Hills Art Tour “Call to Artists” concludes on Monday.

All professional artisans, alumni artists and crafters from the West Valley area are invited to participate in a celebration of the arts.

The art tour is scheduled for Nov. 10 and 11 and will involve venues throughout downtown Willamina.

Applications are available by contacting Ginny Wymore, 503-435-9180, or email to ginny wymore@gmail.com.

Applications must be received by Monday.

Cash Mob surprise coming Thursday

Dallas Vitality Connection will host the July Cash Mob Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. Participants will meet at the corner of Mill and Main streets and will visit a surprise business.

Attendees are asked to bring $10 cash to spend at the mystery business and another $10 cash to spend at a second location for a social hour following the main event.

Seniors host shortcake sale

The Dallas Area Seniors Strawberry Shortcake Sale will be held Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Dallas Senior Center, 955 SE Jefferson St., Dallas.

For more information: 503-623-8554.