Dallas Man Dies In Pedestrian Versus Semi Crash On Tuesday Night

SALEM – A Dallas man was killed after being hit by a semi-tractor on Interstate 5 in Salem Tuesday night.

Oregon State police reported at 10:30 p.m., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a semi-tractor versus pedestrian crash on Interstate 5 at milepost 253.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the operator of a Chevy Aveo, Ted Satter, 49, was parked on the right shoulder of the highway. For unknown reasons, Satter walked into the slow lane of the interstate and was struck by a southbound 2015 Freightliner towing two tanker trailers, police said.

Satter was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Freightliner, Andrew Ruzanski 38, of Albany, was not injured.

Interstate 5 southbound was reduced to one lane of travel for four hours following the crash. Salem Fire, the Oregon Department of Transportation, Dallas Police Department, and the Marion County Medical Examiner assisted OSP on the scene.

As this is an ongoing investigation. More information will be released as it becomes available.