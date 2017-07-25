Independence Receives Grant

INDEPENDENCE — The city of Independence announced that the Oregon Legislature awarded the city a $1 million grant for further development of Independence Landing.

The money, which will be paid out of lottery bonds, will go toward development of the lower terrace park section of the project, including a hard-surface trail with a stairway and ramp connection to a plaza overlook on the upper terrace.

The money will be used to finish the park, economic director Shawn Irvine said, installing a covered picnic pavilion and deck overlooking the river.

“We’re also going to develop improved paddler’s access at the end of C Street, incorporating part of Riverview Park,” he said.

Irvine said the city hopes to leverage the remaining money with additional grants to complete the entire redesign and redevelopment of Riverview Park as laid out in the Parks and Open Space Master Plan.

Mayor John McArdle said that Independence Landing and the development of the 2.5 miles of riverfront owned by the city has been 20 years in the making.

“You can see the results of these investments around you today, and others can see them, too,” he said. “I want to thank Rep. Paul Evans and the entire Legislature for recognizing the work that has been done in Independence, and for their willingness to invest in a small, upstart community like ours.”