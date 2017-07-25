Itemizer Wins Eight Awards

BEND — Polk County Itemizer-Observer sports editor Lukas Eggen won Best Sports Story for his story, “Coming back stronger.”

The Itemizer also won Best Web Design for the 10th year for its website, polkio.com.

The awards were presented at the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association’s annual banquet in Bend on July 13.

Editor Emily Mentzer took second place for Best Editorial with “Prepare now for more PE”; “Looks public, acts public: is it public?”; and “Make the world a better place.” Eggen came in second for Best Sports Photo for “Get down,” and Best Lifestyle Coverage with his feature on veterans fly-fishing, “Casting out.”

Reporter Jolene Guzman placed second for Best Writing for her series of stories on the Polk County economy, “Boy lives through others,” and “Falls City helps grad heal, grow.”

The paper won third place for Best Page One Design for the issues of March 9, March 16 and July 27. Guzman took third for Best Local Column with “Reporter prepares self, cat for disaster,” “Emergency plan lessons learned from Hood to Coast,” and “Reporter Jolene volunteers as guest judge.”