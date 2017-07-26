Kids’ Triathlon Out To Entertain, Energize

DALLAS — If there’s an event that provides the thrill of competition for the young ones — and provides the staff and spectators the joy of watching it unfold — it would be the Kids’ Triathlon.

“It’s usually pretty fun,” Dallas Aquatic Center’s Gretchen Noll said. “I know the (pool) staff is always excited to host the little ones.”

This year’s event will be held on Friday starting at 10 a.m.

Participants will be broken down into age groups (5-6, 7-8, 9-10 and 11-12). Swimming, biking and running distances vary by age group.

“I think it’s a different sport that kids don’t always get the chance to participate in,” Noll said. “Combining the three sports is always fun. We have a lot of kids who come to swim lessons who like to do (the triathlon) and show their love of biking and running as well. It’s a great chance for the kids to see the pool and experience what it’s like.”

The triathlon is just as entertaining for those watching. Parents can cheer their kids on and help them go from the swimming portion to the biking portion of the triathlon – a portion of the event that can be tricky as kids try and put shoes and helmets on while wet.

“We love having parents cheer them on, and usually they help the kids transition from swimming to the bike,” Noll said. “We all love handing out medals at the end and seeing the kids finish.”

Every kid receives a medal for finishing, ensuring that every participant feels accomplished.

The cost is $20 for members of the aquatic center and $25 for nonmembers.

“It’s a fun, once-a-year thing that I think everyone loves doing,” Noll said. “We hope to have a good turnout this year. The staff is very excited, and this is one of their favorite times of the year.”