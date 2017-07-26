Letters To The Editor

Destruction of Obamacare not imminent

Even if you are a slavish Trump fan you should be able to understand that the destruction of Obamacare isn’t going to happen soon.

Primarily because many Republicans think the replacement is not cruel enough.

Hence, in an effort to craft some form of legislation that might pass, in spite of its extreme right wing origin, the Republicans in Congress are moving to tax reform.

If you understood the GOP health care “reform” effort, you would see that it was actually a massive tax cut for the extra wealthy in America.

Well, if they do that to health care, imagine what their tax reform will look like.

It will be a huge acceleration of the transfer of all wealth in America from the average citizen to the super wealthy.



If we consider prior GOP legislative efforts as dumpster fires, then tax reform will be a fire at the whole landfill.

Over 90 percent of average Americans will pay a heavy price to shift wealth over to the super rich.

That includes progressives, conservatives, the poor, Trump followers, small business owners and the retired.

Unless you just fell off the turnip truck, you should be able to see by now that no one in the GOP, not even the ineffective President, gives one single whit for average Americans.

If you are in that group and do not wish to see yourself further disadvantaged financially then you better get ready to do some good.



Turn off the TV and figure out who is your representation in Congress and start holding them accountable for the damage they are doing to our lives.

Otherwise, you are the big loser here.

Fred Brown

Dallas

Women’s Club thanks Burkhalters

Pedee Women’s Club wishes to thank Art and Pam Burkhalter, of Monmouth, for all the hours they donated to create our quilt raffle booth at Western Days.

Without them, we wouldn’t have been able to have the booth.

Pedee Women’s Club is a nonprofit that sends gift boxes to deployed military each month.

Postage alone is over $100 each month.

Anyone wishing to donate or purchase raffle tickets may contact LaVerne Bennett at 12950 Kings Valley Highway, Monmouth OR 97361, or phone 503-835-0751.

Thank you Art and Pam Burkhalter.

Judy Dixon

Dallas

PLC closing Monmouth store

Partnerships in Community Inc., a nonprofit organization based in Monmouth that has served people living with an intellectual or developmental disability for the last 30 years across Oregon, is sad to announce the closure of its consignment store in downtown Monmouth.

PCL’s DownTown Trends and Treasures, 142 Pacific Ave. N., Monmouth, is closing its doors for good on July 29.

Due to economic pressures caused by state funding and rule changes, PCL is no longer able to operate the store in a manner that matches its mission focus.

DownTown Trends and Treasures has served the Polk County community for the last 16 years, providing real-time job training for people, and quality resale clothing and accessories for its consignors and shoppers.

Our consignors were notified by mail on July 1 of this impending change, but we wanted to make sure the public at large had an opportunity to visit the store one last time before the curtain comes down.

The property owner has also sold the building, and we will be selling all of the business’s remaining assets throughout the month of August.

If you are interested, or know someone who may be, please contact: Gary Zenzen, Executive Manager, PCL, 503-339-4947, gzenzen@pclpartnership.org.

It has been a tremendous pleasure and honor being part our local business community.

Best wishes to all.

Gary Zenzen

Monmouth