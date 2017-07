Library Calendar

DALLAS

950 Main St. • 503-623-2633

www.ci.dallas.or.us/library

• Wednesday, July 26, 11:30 a.m. — Summer Readying Activity at Dallas City Park (Okaidja Afroso — music).

• Thursday, July 27, 10:30 a.m. — Children’s Storytime.

• Thursday, July 27, 2:30 p.m. — Lego Building.

• Tuesday, Aug. 1, 10:30 a.m. — Morning Children’s Story Time.

• Tuesday, Aug. 1, 3:30 p.m. — Afternoon Children’s Story Time.

• Tuesday, Aug. 1, 7 p.m. — Friends of the Library meeting.

• Wednesday, Aug. 2, 11:30 a.m. — Summer Reading end party (Rich Glauber’s Music in Action).

—

INDEPENDENCE

175 Monmouth St. • 503-838-1811

www.ci.independence.or.us/library

• Wednesday, July 26, 10:30 a.m. — Family Story Time.

• Wednesday, July 26, 3 p.m. — Build a Better World (African stories and music with Okaidja Afroso).

• Thursday, July 27, 3 p.m. — Build a Better World (Summer reading party).

• Friday, July 28, 3 p.m. — Build a Better World (Summer reading party).

• Saturday, July 29, 2 p.m. — Solar Saturdays (Sun drawings with Felix Oliveros).

• Monday, July 31, 4:30 p.m. — Cuentos en Español.

• Wednesday, Aug. 2, 10:30 a.m. — Family Story Time.

• Wednesday, Aug. 2, 1 p.m. — Scrabble with Betty.

—

MONMOUTH

168 S. Ecols St.

503-751-0182

www.ci.monmouth.or.us/library

• Thursday, July 27, 10:15 a.m. — Legos, circuits and more.

• Friday, July 28, 1:30 p.m. — Kids movie (“Kubo and the Two Strings” PG).

• Tuesday, Aug. 1, 1 p.m. — Tuesday performers (Penny’s Puppets).

—

WAGNER COMMUNITY LIBRARY

111 N. Main St., Falls City

503-787-3521, ext. 319

www.facebook.com/

WagnerCommunityLibrary/timeline

• See the library’s Facebook page for upcoming events.