Yikes! Is anybody else wondering how quickly our wonderful summertime days and evenings are going by? It seemed like we were just getting out picnic baskets and yard furniture to celebrate Memorial Day —and now it’s the last week in July. In our Willamette Valley, we still have several months of good weather on the horizon for outdoor activities. It’s good to be optimistic about future adventures and opportunities for good times as summer continues.

—

It’s time to get your country on at Main Street Park in Monmouth this evening, as Jenny Don’t and the Spurs are set to entertain from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. as part of the 2017 Music in the Park Series, sponsored by the Monmouth Business Association and many of MI Town’s businesses and organizations. Pack up a picnic basket, bring the family and enjoy a free summer evening with your friends and neighbors. These concerts have something good for everyone. Vendors are available for purchase of food, beer and wine, too. Please remember to leave the family pooch at home where he or she will be more comfortable, as dogs aren’t allowed at public events in the park.

—

For those of us of a certain age, last Thursday brought back memories of the first footsteps by Astronaut Neil Armstrong on the moon — and the words, “That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind,” he spoke as he stepped on the lunar surface on that date in 1969. I can remember trying to keep two very young children (ages 5 and 8) from falling asleep, reminding them of this historical moment that we should always remember. Buzz Aldrin stepped out of the space capsule a few minutes later while Mike Collins remained in the spaceship that continued in orbit. Back in 1945, I remember my parents keeping me awake with the same story, to watch the signing of the United Nations Charter, televised from San Francisco to Los Angeles.

—

Next month a new generation is going to join the rest of us in yet another historical occasion — a total solar eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21. Visitors from all over Oregon and many other states will be here in the mid-Willamette Valley as we are in the “path of totality.” We’re getting advice from all kinds of sources on how to plan ahead by stocking up on groceries, prescription medicines and even changing appointments for that day because of the high volume of road traffic predicted. Scores of parents and grandparents will be reminding another generation of children to try to remember this historical event as well. It’s what we do.

