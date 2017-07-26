DHS Class of ’47

That June night 70 years ago when we graduated, we never thought about or imagined a 70-year reunion in 2017 and an eclipse of the sun a couple of weeks later. Two great events for our class, these many years later. Our numbers have dwindled, “Leaves have fallen,” but we have continued to meet every summer for many years.

The Dallas High School Class if 1947 will celebrate its 70th reunion with a dinner at 5 p.m. on Aug. 5 at Murphy’s Grill. On Aug. 6, they will meet again at the Dallas City Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Old Timers Picnic. The informal gathering at the Dallas City Park is a good time to reminisce. Friends and classmates are invited to attend.

Of the 59 graduating students pictured in the 1947 annual, The Dragon, the numbers have declined. Those remaining are faithful and enjoying being a part of the Class of ’47.

For more information: Lew Holt at 503-391-5377.

DHS Class of 1997

Dallas High School Class of 1997 will celebrate its 20th reunion at Rogue Farms from 6 to 9 p.m. on Aug. 5. On Aug. 6 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., classmates will meet at Dallas City Park for a family picnic. For more information and tickets: www.eventbrite.com/e/dallas-or-class-of-97-reunion-tickets-35530112523, or on the DHS class of 1997 reunion group on Facebook.

DHS Class of 1962

Dallas High School Class of 1962 will celebrate its 55th reunion on Aug. 11-13.

For more information: Case Chaney, 503-881-5810.