Two-Vehicle Crash Claims Life Of Monmouth Woman

MONMOUTH — A two-vehicle, head-on crash on Saturday claimed the life of Cherlyn Lewis, 57, of Monmouth, on Highway 99W at milepost 67 at about 3:54 a.m.

Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash.

Preliminary investigation by OSP showed that Lewis was a passenger in a red 1990 Honda Civic, driven by Ashlee Lewis, 23, also of Monmouth. They were traveling southbound on Highway 99W delivering papers, according to reports from OSP. A blue 2008 Toyota Corolla, operated by Joshua Berry, 20, was northbound on Highway 99W, when, for an undetermined reason, the vehicles collided on the northbound shoulder, the report from OSP states.

Cherlyn Lewis suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Ashlee Lewis and Berry were transported to the local area hospital for treatment of their serious injuries.

Highway 99W was partially closed for about 4.5 hours. OSP was assisted at the scene by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon Department of Transportation and Polk County Fire District No. 1.

This in an ongoing investigation and more information will be released when available, OSP stated in its release.