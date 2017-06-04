Softball: Dallas Places Second At State

CORVALLIS -- Dallas' run in the state playoffs ended with a 12-7 loss to Marist Catholic in the state championship game.

The Dragons led 2-0 after the first inning thanks to a two-RBI single from Emma Classen. Marist Catholic took the lead for good in the third inning after scoring six runs.

"It's tough to swallow," coach Brandi Jackson said. "You always want to finish on top, but I couldn't be more proud of this group. We made it to the big dance and I couldn't ask for a better squad."

Kaelynn Simmons and Lauren Wallace each had two hits. Classen finished the game with one hit and three RBIs.

Although Dallas fell just short of a state title, the Dragons had a remarkable season.

Dallas went 25-5 record overall, including an 18-0 record in Mid-Willamette Conference play. The Dragons earned the top seed in the state playoffs and advanced to the championship game for the first time in program history.

"This gives us a different name, you could say," Jackson said.

