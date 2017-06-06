Central, Dallas Players Named All-League

POLK COUNTY — Six Central baseball players and five Dallas players received Mid-Willamette Conference all-league honors.

Central’s Humberto Alarcon (pitcher), Jackson Holstad (outfield), Luis Amador (utility) and Peter Mendazona (infield) earned first team recognition.

Josh Rodriguez (pitcher) was named to the second team and Emiliano Alarcon (catcher) received honorable mention.

Holstad was also voted first team all-state, while Humberto Alarcon and Amador earned honorable mentions.

Dallas’ Tanner Earhart (outfield) and Treve Earhart (catcher) earned first team all-league honors.

Jaret Stewart (pitcher) and Eric Kessler (infield) received second team all-MWC recognition and Clay Coxen (infield) earned honorable mention.

Tanner and Treve Earhart were also named second team all-state.