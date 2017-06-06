Hess Honored As Assistant Coach Of The Year

DALLAS — Mark Hess’ coaching career began with a bang.

“Greg Smith, who was a longtime PE teacher in Dallas, I played legion baseball for him,” Hess said. “The next year, I was too old for Legion and Greg asked myself and another player to coach the state legion team for the summer.”

The team won state.

“That was kind of fun,” Hess said. “Actually, it was a lot of fun.”

That started a coaching career that has spanned nearly four decades.

He’s coached at Dallas High School, McKay High School, Taft middle and high schools, and LaCreole Middle School. Sports include baseball, football, boys and girls basketball, and softball.

Since 2005, he has helped coach LaCreole football and served as an assistant at Dallas High in baseball, football and softball at various points.

Partly under his guidance, athletic teams have racked up the accomplishments. He can add one of his own now.

Hess was honored as the Oregon Athletic Coaches Association’s Assistant Coach of the Year for Oregon in May.

“I’ve worked for a lot of great guys,” Hess said. “Tracy Jackson is one of them. Bill (Masei) is one of them. Scot (McDonald) all those guys, they do great stuff and put in a lot of time and effort. I just surround myself with great people.”

—

Hess knew something was up when Masei had a mysterious request.

“He told me to make sure (May) 20th is clear for you,” Hess said. “I knew something was going on. I found out I was nominated and my first thought was there are a lot of great coaches in our school district who are a lot more deserving than I was.”

Those who have worked with him beg to differ.

“It was a great honor for me to present this award to a friend and colleague of mine,” Masei said. “He’s not only an outstanding coach, but an outstanding educator as a PE teacher at LaCreole Middle School.”

When Hess started his coaching career, he had dreams of becoming a head baseball coach.

He’s clearly expanded his coaching horizons — and along the way the chance to help students grow as athletes and as people in general — became just as, if not more, meaningful than the wins and losses.

Hess’ coaching career began when someone took a chance on him. And though he was honored as Assistant Coach of the Year, he hopes his greatest legacy will be helping to inspire future generations of coaches.



“Get involved with the youth programs,” Hess said. “Find out if this is something that you want to do. Put yourself in a position where you can do as much as you can to get a taste of it. Greg gave me the opportunity to coach high school and putting the care into the other coach and myself meant a lot. It made me grow up considerablely and changed how I worked with people. You have to be a listener and follower at first and willing to take a chance.”