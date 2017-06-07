Letters To The Editor

Poor sportsmanship sets bad example

On May 30, my husband and I arrived at the Dallas Softball Field to watch our great-granddaughter play.

Upon arrival, we noticed a woman (the opposing coach) mid field flinging her arms around and shouting at one of our team’s coaches — all in view of both teams of young players.

She then, along with a man who appeared to be her assistant coach, came to the front of our team’s dugout and continued shouting directly in front of our girls.

Subsequently, a demand was made by the opposing team that one of our coaches leave the premises, and the coach refused to field her team until he did leave. Subsequently, the game was cancelled.

We are appalled that these children were subjected to such behavior from the adults assigned to lead and teach them.

These adults should be ashamed.

Lynne Bowen

Dallas