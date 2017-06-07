News In Brief

Pickleball at Tuesday on the Square

DALLAS — Pickleball has around 2.5 million players with a prediction of 8 million by the end of 2018, according to the Dallas Pickleball Club, who has players ranging in age from 17 to 77.

Members of the club play Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon, and Sunday and Tuesday evenings from 6:30 “until we can’t see the ball,” according to the release.

The club plays on the tennis courts at Roger Jordan Park in front of the Dallas Aquatic Center. All are welcome to join. Members will provide a paddle and instruction.

Tom Widden, a pickleball ambassador from Oregon, will be at the club’s booth at the city of Dallas’ Tuesday on the Square from 4 to 7 p.m. in downtown with information about pickleball.

There will be a demo court, plus a court for people to give pickleball a try with paddles and balls provided.

Community ‘gathering’ at outdoor stage

MONMOUTH — To celebrate another season of the Smith Fine Arts Series, the board has organized a community event, “The Gathering,” from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Rice Auditorium outdoor stage.

If it rains, the event will be moved in the Pacific Room in the Werner University Center.

The event is open to all students, faculty, staff and community at-large, and will feature live performances from students and community members, a wine pull, and food and beverages for sale — including Van Duzer wine and Rogue beer.

“The Gathering” is not just to celebrate a successful Smith Fine Arts season, but also to showcase local talent, according to a press release.

After the event, the final concert of the 2016-17 SFAS will feature Danilo Perez with the Western Hemisphere Orchestra. Any remaining tickets for the concert will be available for purchase on a first-come, first-served basis.

Apply now to grow canola in 2018

POLK COUNTY — The Oregon Department of Agriculture is accepting applications from those interested in growing canola in the Willamette Valley for the 2018 growing season.

Information from the applications will be used to determine allocation of 500 acres to be designated for canola production in the Willamette Valley Protected District, as provided by House Bill 3382A, passed in the 2015 Oregon Legislative session.

Completed grower applications are due to ODA by June 15. Applications may be found at go.usa.gov/xNPmr, or by calling 503-986-4550.

Reunion planned for fire survivors

DALLAS — A 30-year reunion is being planned for those who remembered and survived the Praegitzer Industries’ fire.

The reunion will be held on Aug. 12 and 13. A bring-your-own picnic will be from noon until 4 p.m. on Aug. 12 at Dallas City Park on the new side of the park. A golf outing is planned for Aug. 12 at 10 a.m. at Cross Creek Golf Course, with room for 28 golfers.

A brunch at Eola Hills Winery will be held Aug. 13 at 11 a.m.

For more information: eric.rogers1947@gmail.com.

CASA looking for golf tournment teams

DALLAS – Want to play a round of golf for a good cause? Polk County CASA’s annual Golf “Fore” Kids is June 23 at Cross Creek Golf Course, and the organization is looking four-person teams.

The cost is $85 per person, which includes continental breakfast, green fees, cart and lunch. Check in at 7:30 a.m. A putting contest begins at 8.

A shotgun start is at 8:30.

A “Chippers Package” is $15, including two mulligans, one raffle ticket, one putting contest entry and one drink ticket.

For more information or to sign up, CASA office: 503- 623-8473.