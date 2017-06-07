Sheriff Talks Online ‘Stranger Danger’

INDEPENDENCE — Online safety for children is a lot more complicated than “don’t talk to strangers.”

That’s still critical advice, but Polk County Sheriff Mark Garton had much more to tell fourth- and fifth-graders at Independence Elementary School about safe internet use and cyberbullying during a presentation May 31.

He started with explaining why children shouldn’t chat with people they don’t know while gaming.

“Stop doing that,” Garton said. “I will tell you why. That’s really scary because you don’t know who you are talking to. If the other person is grown up and they are talking to you, sometimes that can be bad.”

He added to pay attention when downloading a game.

“A lot of times when you download a game to your phone or your tablet, it will ask to look at your contacts or use your camera or use GPS,” Garton said.

Garton said never allow GPS to be activated.

“Because it can track you, right?” he said. “If the police can figure out where you are by tracking your phone, so can bad guys.”

No less crucial is avoiding arranging to meet in person strangers they’ve met online.

“Just don’t meet anyone that you’ve met online,” he said. “You just don’t do it.”

The presentation is part of a program the sheriff’s office started last year emphasizing safety and drug prevention education for children and parents. The program consists of presentations and school visits from a deputy dedicated to working in schools — or sometimes, the sheriff himself.

Garton stresses education, but also positive interactions between police and children.

“When I was their age, the only time a cop ever showed up, it was for something bad,” he said. “It’s neat to have kids come up to you and not just look at you and turn around. That is what school resource stuff is all about, connecting.”

That worked at IES. After his presentation, Garton was mobbed with questions from children who were supposed to be headed back to class.

Nia Bravo, the school’s counselor, had to encourage them to get back on schedule.

“Boys, boys. Class,” she said, then laughing after they disappeared down the hallway.

She said teachers and staff talk to students about being careful about who they interact with online, but not in the comprehensive way Garton did.

“It was good to have the sheriff come in with the perspective of working in the police department,” she said.

The sheriff’s department is asking businesses in the county to help support the program through donating money to buy materials for each presentation topic from the National Child Safety Council.

On May 31, Garton handed out bracelets that read, “I’m not a bully,” for every question students asked or answer they gave.

He also left teachers and staff with information about online safety and where kids can report concerns — and a bracelet for students who didn’t get one during his visit.

With a year’s experience to draw from, Garton said he can use the donations wisely, ordering only the needed materials.

“You have to order it before the start of the school year,” Garton said. “At least we know what is the best, so we can be more precise, just get the ones we actually need instead of the broad spectrum of stuff.”

Garton concluded his time with students by talking about two common online activities.

The first is taking selfies or photos with family and friends and posting them online. He described a training exercise in which he was given a photo of someone he didn’t know from Facebook. Because GPS was enabled, it was easy to find the location that the photo was taken.

“I was able to figure out where they lived because I had the picture,” he said. “They didn’t show house numbers, or the house address in the background. I think about that stuff when you take pictures. That’s why it’s important to turn off your GPS when you take pictures.”

His last topic, cyberbullying, could affect as many as 90 percent of children in some form at some point, he said.

Garton said children should report any instance of cyberbullying, no matter how minor.

“The reason is that every case that we work, that teachers experience, that we experience — every case starts with something small,” he said.

He said that’s not just true of cyberbullying, but all interactions online.

Garton told students that they should tell a trusted adult if they are worried about something or afraid they’ve put themselves in danger.

“If you make a mistake — and everyone mistakes, right — you’ve just got to own up to it,” he said. “Tell your teacher.”

For more information or to donate: 503-623-9251