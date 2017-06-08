0

Graduation Ceremonies Continue This Week

Dallas, Perrydale and Central hold commencement this weekend

Seniors in Falls City High School's Class of 2017 line up to receive their diplomas on Friday night on the high school football field.

Seniors in Falls City High School's Class of 2017 line up to receive their diplomas on Friday night on the high school football field. Photo by Lukas Eggen.

Itemizer-Observer staff report

As of Thursday, June 8, 2017

POLK COUNTY – Graduation season is in full swing with Dallas, Central and Perrydale holding commencement ceremonies this weekend, and Morrison Campus Alternative School sending off seniors on Wednesday. Western Oregon University will recognize the Class of 2017 on June 17.

Falls City High School held its graduation on June 2.

Here’s the schedule for celebrating the Class of 2017:

• Central High School – 7 p.m. Friday at Panther Stadium. Contact: 503-838-0480.

• Dallas High School – 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Gallaspy Stadium. Gates open at 1:30 p.m. Contact: 503-623-8336.

• Perrydale High School – 5 p.m. Saturday in the school’s new gym. Contact: 503-623-2040.

• Morrison Campus Alternative School – 7 p.m. Wednesday at Dallas High School’s gym. Contact: 503-623-8480.

• Western Oregon University – 11 a.m. June 17 at McArthur Field. The ceremony is open to the public and the gates open at 9 a.m. Contact: 503-838-8710.

More like this story

Commenting has been disabled for this item.

﻿

Subscribe to our email newsletter to get info on local events and upcoming stories

* indicates required
CLOSE X

Information from the Itemizer-Observer and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)