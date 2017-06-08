Graduation Ceremonies Continue This Week

POLK COUNTY – Graduation season is in full swing with Dallas, Central and Perrydale holding commencement ceremonies this weekend, and Morrison Campus Alternative School sending off seniors on Wednesday. Western Oregon University will recognize the Class of 2017 on June 17.

Falls City High School held its graduation on June 2.

Here’s the schedule for celebrating the Class of 2017:

• Central High School – 7 p.m. Friday at Panther Stadium. Contact: 503-838-0480.

• Dallas High School – 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Gallaspy Stadium. Gates open at 1:30 p.m. Contact: 503-623-8336.

• Perrydale High School – 5 p.m. Saturday in the school’s new gym. Contact: 503-623-2040.

• Morrison Campus Alternative School – 7 p.m. Wednesday at Dallas High School’s gym. Contact: 503-623-8480.

• Western Oregon University – 11 a.m. June 17 at McArthur Field. The ceremony is open to the public and the gates open at 9 a.m. Contact: 503-838-8710.