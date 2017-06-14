Academic Honors

Salem Health awards 19 DHS grads

DALLAS — Salem Health West Valley Foundation awarded 19 scholarships to students in medically related fields for a total of $19,500.

Recipients are: Kyle Lenz, McKayla Ruettgers, Mitchell Bollman, Amanda Dankenbring, MaKenzie Davis, Kaitlin Smith, Sarah Solvedt, Alisha Aime, Rylie Gaither-Lyell, Skyla Ihne, Jillian Sunderman, Heidi Sunderman, Brenda Hess, Hilary Keck, Megan Ronco, Kara Cardwell, Kaci Cheavtharn, Micah Masei, and Gabriela Hernandez.

Salem Health West Valley Foundation is a charitable organization that supports programs and services at Salem Health West Valley. This year’s scholarship awards were paid for through proceeds from the foundation’s 2016 Moonlight & Vines Gala. The 2017 event will be on Aug. 25 at the Nesmith Readiness Center in Dallas. For more information: wvhfound@salemhealth.org.

Dallas Fire & EMS announce Harpy Bovard winners

Dallas Fire & EMS Volunteer Firefighters Association selected two Dallas High School graduates to receive the Harpy Bovard Scholarship.

Erin Worley will attend Western Oregon University and major in secondary education with a focus in English literature. Her career goal is to be a high school English teacher.

Rylie Gaither-Lyell will also attend Western Oregon University, where she will major in community health and nursing with a minor in human biology. Her career goal is to be a certified nurse.

The Harpy Bovard Scholarship is in honor of Frank “Harpy” Bovard, who joined the fire department in 1941. He served as the caretaker of the Dallas fire station and the equipment. He also served as the Volunteer Firefighter Association’s Sergeant at Arms for more than two decades. When he died, he left the Dallas fire department $35,000 in his will. Each recipient of the scholarship receives $1,000 toward his or her college expenses.

Fast placed on dean’s list for spring

SPOKANE, Wash. — Seth Fast, of Dallas, earned placement on the Gonzaga University dean’s list for spring semester 2017. Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed.

Costa earns ‘Cadet in the Arena’

FRONT ROYAL, Va. — Lucas Costa, of Monmouth, received the “Cadet in the Arena” leadership award at Randolph-Macon Academy’s Class Night Awards Ceremony on May 25.

This award is given to the cadet who strives valiantly without fear of failure or criticism. Costa also received the English Medal, which is the highest honor and recognition a department can assign.

Lucas is the son of Cinthia Costa Jones, of Monmouth, and Alexandre D.T. Costa, of Curitiba, Puerto Rico.