Blood Donation Opportunities In June And July

DALLAS — The American Red Cross will offer three blood drives during the second half of June and first part of July in Dallas.

The first will take place Monday from 12:30 to 6 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 879 SW Levens St., Dallas.

The second drive will take place on June 21 from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Dallas City Hall, 187 SE Court St., Dallas.

A third drive will happen on July 3 from 6:45 to 11:45 a.m. at Dallas Aquatic Center, 1005 SE LaCreole Dr., Dallas.

Appointments can be scheduled by calling 1-800-773-2767. To prepare to give blood, a good night’s sleep, eating a nutritious meal and drinking plenty of fluids is highly recommended.

The donation process takes about an hour to complete.

According to the American Red Cross, about three percent of the U.S. population gives blood.

New blood donors are needed, especially during the summer months because many schools, where blood drives are often held, are not in session.

For more information: www.redcrossblood.org.