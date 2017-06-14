Community Notebook

Fearless 5K race set for Saturday

The Fearless 5K will take place Saturday at 10 a.m. at Dallas City Park on the Levens Street side.

Cost is $25 for runners ages 13 and older and $15 for runners 12 and younger.

A family of four or more in the same household will receive a family rate of $75.

A free lunch will follow the conclusion of the race. A raffle will also be held.

For more information: www.graceindallas.org.

Fourth art show seeks entrants

Local artists may enter the best of their artwork at the fourth annual Community Art Show, which takes place during the Monmouth Fourth of July Festival.

The art show will be in Main Street Park on July 3 and 4. During the exhibition, festival attendees may vote for their favorite pieces in each of six categories. These people’s choice winners will be awarded a prize, and their works will be displayed in the Monmouth Public Library from July 5 through 14.

Artwork will be accepted from local artists from kindergarten-age to professionals, in all mediums. Entry forms and more information is on the city’s website, ci.monmouth.or.us, or at Monmouth City Hall or the library.

Free summer meal program begins

The school districts of Dallas, Falls City and Central will run a free summer meal program beginning Wednesday (today) through August.

Dallas locations: LaCreole Middle School, noon to 12:30 p.m.; Woodbridge Meadow Apartments, noon to 12:30 p.m.

Falls City locations: Falls City Community Center, noon to 12:30 p.m.; Falls City Elementary School, 11 to 11:30 a.m.

Central: Monmouth Elementary School, noon to 12:30 p.m.; Independence Elementary School, 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and noon to 12:30 p.m.; Henry Hill Education Support Center, noon to 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 5:15 p.m.; Ash Creek Elementary School, noon to 12:30 p.m.; Talmadge Middle School, noon to 12:30 p.m.; Park West Apartments, noon to 12:30 p.m.

DORI co-ed softball registration open

Dallas Oregon Recreation Inc (DORI) has opened adult co-ed softball registration for the 2017 season.

You do not need a team to sign up. Go to www.dallasorrec.com/sports/softball to sign up and a team will be provided for you.

Games will be played on Tuesdays and/or Thursdays at 6:10 p.m. and 7:20 p.m. The season starts Tuesday and ends Aug. 18. (No games will be played on July 4 or 6.)

All games will be played at Lyle Softball Complex with a maximum of seven innings or 60-minute time cap. For more information, go to Facebook at Dallas Oregon Recreation Inc.

Team NPF Cycle on Sunday in Indy

Team NPF (National Psoriasis Foundation) Cycle in the Willamette Valley will be Sunday at Riverview Park with first riders checking in at 6:30 a.m.

Events include 8-, 26-, or 62-mile bike ride, or a 1-mile family friendly loop. Registration fee is $25. Fundraising minimum is $150. Children 12 and younger are not subject to the fundraising minimum.

For more information, Brian Willms, bwillms@psoriasis.org or 503-546-5565.

Museum to host Camp Adair expert

The Polk County History Museum will host a program by Gary Richard, local amateur historian, at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Richard is an expert on the history of Camp Adair and will talk about what Pancho Villa, a Mexican bandit, and the atomic bomb have in common. The answer has something to do with Camp Adair.

For more information: 503-623-6251, or polkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

Summer art camp begins June 21

The Ash Creek Arts Center will host a four-day summer art camp, “Marvelous Monsters in the Mudroom.”

Camp will be split over two weeks (June 21 and 22, and June 28 and 29, with a reception on June 30), and will be held at St. Hilda’s, 245 Main St. W., Monmouth.

Participants must be 9 years old or older. Pre-registration is required at ashcreekarts.org. Cost for this camp is $25 per child. Need-based scholarships are available. Class size is limited.

For more information: ashcreekarts@gmail.com, or 971-599-3301.

Visit four wineries in 30 miles

Redgate Vineyard is hosting a summer solstice party with a 30-mile bike ride through four wineries, followed by a barbecue and three-hour Ty Curtis concert.

The ride begins at 9 a.m. with packet pickup, departing at 11 a.m.

The barbecue begins at 2 p.m., with the concert from 3 to 6 p.m. The four participating wineries are Redgate, Emerson Vineyards, Airlie Vineyards and Treos Vineyards.

A portion of the proceeds will go toward the Monmouth-Independence YMCA.

For more information: redgatevineyard.com.