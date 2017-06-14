Corrections Posts ‘Most Wanted’

DALLAS — Polk County Community Corrections lists these individuals as “most wanted” for June.

Citizens with information on the whereabouts of any of them can call Community Corrections at 503-623-5226.

• Daxton Cobalis, born Feb. 10, 1972, 5-7, 155 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. Charge: Strangulation.

• Harley Dean Terry, born Oct. 3, 1995, 5-7, 155 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. Charge: Unlawful use of a weapon.

• Terry D. Cavan, born May 7, 1959, 5-6, 160 pounds, white hair, brown eyes. Charge: First-degree burglary and second-degree burglary.

• John Dale Sears, born July 3, 1977, 5-11, 170 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes. Charge: Second-degree sex abuse.

• Joshua Allen Real, born June 20, 1984, 5-5, 150 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes. Charge: Possession of methamphetamine.