Fc Plans July Fourth Event

FALLS CITY —The city of Falls City will continue its tradition of celebrating Independence Day early, with an event taking shape for July 1.

Laura Britton asked the Falls City City Council’s permission to coordinate a parade and picnic the Saturday before the holiday. She organized a similar event last year.

“Everybody really enjoyed it last year. The community came together very well. I think it was a great idea,” Britton said Thursday during the public comment portion of the council’s meeting.

Britton said she wants to hold it the Saturday before the holiday so people don’t have to choose between the Falls City celebration and others in Polk County scheduled on the Fourth.

She said the parade on North Main Street will begin at noon. Britton is hoping a little more lead time will produce a larger parade contingent.

“I put that on at the last minute,” she said. “There was like six people in it, but it was fun.”

The parade will be followed immediately by a gathering and barbecue in Lower Park, serving grilled hamburgers and cotton candy.