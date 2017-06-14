Our gardens are growing by leaps and bounds and the apple tree in the backyard promises lots of goodies for pies and applesauce, or just to pick for a quick snack. The grapevines are full of the tiny clusters which will materialize all too quickly into bowls of fresh grapes. Standing knee-deep in June in MI Town makes all the long winter rains and damp springtime days almost worth it. Future plans of backyard barbecues and concerts in the park and endless glasses of lemonade make every day better than the day before.



For many years, numerous studies regarding nutrition and the ability for children to learn and succeed in school have shown that good breakfasts and lunches can make all the difference. Many families depend on MI Town’s school lunch programs to provide their children with free and nutritious meals during the school year. Now that school is out for the summer, meals will continue to be provided Monday through Friday, from June 14 through Aug. 25. For Independence students, meals are served at Independence elementary (breakfast, 7:30 a.m. and lunch at noon); Henry Hill (lunch at noon and supper at 4:30 p.m.); Park West Apartments (lunch at noon). Monmouth locations are at Ash Creek elementary (lunch at noon); and Monmouth elementary (lunch at noon). Talmadge Middle School will hold an orientation for new students and incoming sixth-graders the week of Aug. 21 through 25, and will be serving breakfast and lunch during that time. There may be field trips and other activities, so please check with your nearby school regarding times and activities. All children up to the age of 18 are welcome to participate in this program, where meals are provided at no cost. The meal sites are closed on Tuesday, July 4, for the Independence Day holiday.

These bright summer days give us all an opportunity to really enjoy walks around our communities to see all the positive changes MI Town’s merchants and businesses have made. Whether it’s for lunch or to meet a friend for coffee and to see the new items for sale, it’s truly a pleasure to park the car and find just about everything we need in our community. The beautiful hanging baskets and festive banners bring a smile to our faces as we proudly show off our towns to visiting friends and family.



Want to meet a NASA Scientist? Come to the Monmouth Library on June 21, at 3 p.m. Both Independence and Monmouth libraries have wonderful summer programs for readers of all ages. There are free books, bookmarks, all kinds of information about movies and summer programs, as well as drawings for prizes.