News In Brief

CASA receives grants for staffing

DALLAS — CASA of Polk County received three grants recently and will use them to add a development coordinator and volunteer manager.

The Oregon Community Foundation awarded CASA a three-year, $45,000 grant to help pay for a development coordinator to help with event and fundraiser planning, among other duties.

CASA had already hired Tammy Noon to fill the position.

Two grants, a two-year, $32,000 award from the Collins Foundation and a $25,000 grant from the Bill Healy Foundation will pay for a volunteer manager. The position will be filled July 1 and focuses on recruitment, training and overseeing volunteers.

The two new staff members are added to Executive Director Katey Axtell and Katie Rose, the program administrative assistant.

“This wonderful building, we are almost outgrowing it,” Axtell said of the office the program moved into two years ago.

Grants support health care programs

SALEM — The Oregon Community Foundation board of directors approved more than $631,000 in grants to northern Willamette Valley nonprofits in May.

Grants awarded included ones to support health care programs, education, and youth and families, such as $90,000 to Polk County Family & Community Outreach to support Mid-Valley Parenting, providing coordination and delivery of parenting education programs in Polk and Yamhill counties.

Other Polk organizations receiving grants from the foundation include:

Family Building Blocks — $25,000 to create a fully operational relief nursery in Polk County to prevent child abuse and neglect by providing home visiting and therapeutic classroom programs for at-risk families.

Marion-Polk Food Share Inc. — $30,000 for a new refrigerated delivery truck and an electric pallet jack to improve the flow of emergency food to thousands of food insecure families in Marion and Polk counties.

Farm Bureau seeks calendar entries

SALEM — The Oregon Farm Bureau invites the public to capture agriculture scenes and submit their photos for the 2018 Oregon’s Bounty Calendar contest.

The calendar celebrates the diversity of ag: products, people, cultivation, harvest, landscape — anything that depicts the beauty, culture, enjoyment, technology, or tradition of family farming and ranching across all parts of the state.

The deadline is Sept. 15. For more information: Anne Marie Moss, annemarie@oregonfb.org, or 503-399-1701, ext. 313. American Farm Bureau seeks entrepreneurs

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The American Farm Bureau Federation’s Rural Entrepreneurship Challenge is due on June 30.

The competition provides a chance for people to showcase ideas and business innovations that benefit rural regions of the United States. Competitors may submit for-profit business ideas related to food and agriculture online at www.strongruralamerica.com/challenge.

Applications, which include a business plan, video pitch and photo, must be submitted online by June 30.