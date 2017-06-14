Pedee News

Today there will be a party for Audrey Cameron, who is retiring from 25 years of teaching at the Weekday School of the Bible in Dallas. The open house will be from 2 to 5 p.m. at Lyle Chapel, across the street from Lyle Elementary School, so you’ll have time to get there if you read this by 2. Audrey’s birthday was on Saturday, so granddaughter Caitlin and husband, Zach Kelley, and her kids Nick and Addi came from Dallas, Texas, to be at both the birthday and retirement parties, much to Audrey’s delight. For her birthday, all went to the beach and had a beautiful day.

—

Pedee School had several end-of-the-year activities. Twenty-seven seventh- and eighth-graders went on a raft trip on June 6-7 on the lower Deschutes near Maupin and had a great time. Eight- grade promotion was on Monday, and 13 eighth-graders were promoted, including Dominic Abad, Leland Farrior, Montana Friedow, Dustin Gagznos, Havalah Gaither-Lyell, Nokomis Lee, David Lutz, Jordan Myers, Anthoney Newton, Logan Russell, Hannah Smith, Ava Spencer, and Travis Wagoner. Most of them will be going to Dallas or Central high schools.

—

Kings Valley School had their biggest class of seniors yet this year, with 13 students graduating on June 10. Valedictorian Jacob North will be going to Oregon State University and majoring in bio-engineering and possibly physics, and hopes to take enough credits to graduate in three years. He received an honors certificate for his outstanding work. Other Pedee students who graduated were Brady Tarvin and Glenn Mott. Anna Lammers-Fullmer of Hoskins was the other valedictorian.

—

Annika Mellein and Allana Russell helped each other celebrate their May birthdays with fun parties. Allana turned 12 on May 19 and spent the afternoon playing with her family and other party guests and eating dinner outside around a fire pit with them. Then she, her sisters and brother, and Annika and her brother Leo slept outside in tents that night. Annika’s ninth birthday was celebrated on May 27 at her house with a Candyland game theme. Several friends came over and the kids made an oversized game board, with huge lollipops and other candies, then were their own game pieces as they played the game. It was a birthday to remember.

—

I just got back from a trip to Washington, D.C., with American Agri-Women, where we visited government agencies and talked to them about what they can do for farmers and rural citizens, plus we visited our congressional delegates to tell them of our concerns. This year AAW got to lay the wreath on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Only one family or organization is chosen to lay the wreath each day, and we were chosen for June 4. It was a moving ceremony.