Public Agenda is a listing of upcoming meetings for governmental and nongovernmental agencies in Polk County. To submit a meeting, send it at least two weeks before the actual meeting date to the Itemizer-Observer via email (ionews@polkio.com).

—

Wednesday, June 14

• Independence Heritage Museum Commission — 4 p.m., Independence Heritage Museum, 112 S. Third St., Independence. 503-838-1212.

• Monmouth Library Advisory Board — 7 a.m., Monmouth Public Library, 168 Ecols St. S., Monmouth. 503-838-0725.

• Monmouth Parks and Recreation Board — 7 p.m., Volunteer Hall, 144 Warren St. S., Monmouth. 503-838-0725.

• Polk County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Polk County Courthouse, first floor conference room, 850 Main St., Dallas. 503-623-8173.

Thursday, June 15

• Monmouth Arts and Culture Commission — 7 p.m., Volunteer Hall, 144 Warren St. S., Monmouth. 503-838-0725.

• Independence Parks and Recreation Board — 6 p.m., Independence Civic Center, third floor, 555 S. Main St., Independence. 503-838-1212.

Monday, June 19

• Independence Tourism and Events Commission — 6:30 p.m., Independence Civic Center, 555 S. Main St., Independence. 503-838-1212.

• Dallas City Council — 7 p.m., Dallas City Hall, 187 SE Court St., Dallas. 503-831-3502.

Tuesday, June 20

• Independence Historic Preservation Commission — 4 p.m., Independence Civic Center, 555 S. Main St., Independence. 503-838-1212.

• Monmouth City Council — 7 p.m., Volunteer Hall, 144 Warren St. S., Monmouth. 503-838-0725.

• Polk County Board of Commission work session — 9 a.m., Polk County Courthouse, BOC office, 850 Main St., Dallas. 503-623-8173.

Wednesday, June 21

• Monmouth Planning Commission — 7 p.m., Volunteer Hall, 144 Warren St. S., Monmouth. 503-838-0725.

• Polk County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Polk County Courthouse, first floor conference room, 850 Main St., Dallas. 503-623-8173.