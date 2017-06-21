2017 Itemizer-Observer All-Region Softball Team

PITCHER

Kaelynn Simmons

Dallas

In her first season as the Dragons’ go-to pitcher, Simmons exploded onto the scene with a stellar performance. Simmons went 18-1 in 20 appearances. Simmons threw 128 strikeouts over 117 2/3 innings with a 1.4 ERA. Simmons earned Mid-Willamette Conference Pitcher of the Year, first team all-league and first team all-state and 5A all-state pitcher of the year honors. At the plate, Simmons hit .453 with 39 hits, three home runs and 27 RBIs. Only a sophomore, Simmons figures to be a force in the league and state and will be part of the core the Dragons will build around for years to come.

INFIELD

Olivia Nelson

Dallas

Nelson was one of only a few seniors on the Dragons’ roster during the 2017 season but she was a critical part of Dallas’ success. The short stop had a .956 fielding percentage and was a force at the plate. Nelson had 41 hits, 39 runs scored and 25 RBIs while hitting .432. Once on base, she was always a threat, recording 11 stolen bases — but Nelson’s leadership and true impact went far beyond her success on the field. Nelson earned first team all-MWC honors and third team all-state recognition. She was also named to the 2017 Senior All-Star game and was voted best teammate by her teammates.

Jori Kerr

Central

Kerr, a senior, played both infield and outfield for the Panthers during the 2017 season. Her versatility was part of the reason she was one of Central’s leaders. Kerr had a .932 fielding percentage with 32 put outs. She was also an offensive force. Kerr hit .529 at the plate with a .548 on-base percentage. Kerr recorded 36 hits, including two home runs and three triples, and 38 RBIs with five stolen bases. Kerr received first team all-MWC honors for her performance.

Sydney Nash

Central

Nash may only have been a freshman, but she proved to be a key part to Central’s run to the state play-in round as the team’s starting short stop. On defense, Nash was a steady hand. At the plate, Nash recorded 30 hits with 30 runs scored and 13 RBIs and a .571 on-base percentage. She also had six stolen bases. Nash earned first team all-league honors and figures to become a central role for the Panthers’ long-term success.



Jayden Wynia

Dallas

The junior second baseman was one of several Dragons who came up big in clutch moments throughout the 2017 season. Wynia formed part of a potent infield and defensive unit that held opponents to 107 total runs — the lowest mark in the MWC. On offense, Wynia hit .411. Once she reached base, her speed made her dangerous. Wynia had 11 stolen bases and scored 26 times. Wynia earned second team all-league recognition for her efforts.

OUTFIELD

Emma Classen

Dallas

The sophomore outfielder hade her presence felt in a big way. Dippel was Dallas’ Player of the Game at the state championship game after recording one hit and three RBIs. For the season, Classen hit .333 with a .416 on-base percentage with 20 RBIs and seven stolen bases. Classen received an all-MWC honorable mention for her efforts.

Jordan Dippel

Dallas

Dippel, a junior, formed part of a formidable outfield group that was one of the Dragons’ strengths throughout the 2017 season, but Dippel was much more than just a strong arm. She hit .402 at the plate with 25 RBIs and had a team-high 41 runs scored. She also had nine stolen bases and hit a pair of home runs and had two triples. Dippel earned all-league honorable mention and should only grow as a bigger offensive threat during her senior season in 2018.

Kassidy Noon

Central

The sophomore outfielder is part of a young core that Central can build around for years to come. Noon, who played both right and center field, had a perfect fielding percentage with 15 put outs and no errors. At the plate, Noon, who earned first team all-MWC recognition, hit .508 with a .597 on-base percentage and recorded 30 hits and scored 29 runs. Noon already provides the Panthers with one of the league’s top outfielders and should only improve with time.

UTILITY

Erin Cole

Central

Cole, a junior, played a variety of positions for the Panthers during the 2017 season. As a pitcher, Cole had seven wins, including one shutout, and threw 55 strikeouts. She also had a .939 fielding percentage. At the plate, Cole hit .433 with 26 hits, including three home runs, and 31 RBIs. Cole was named first team all-MWC for her efforts.

CATCHER

Lauren Wallace

Dallas

Dallas’ softball team had no shortage of talent during the 2017 season and Wallace, a junior, established herself as a leader. The first team all-league selection and MWC Co-Player of the Year hit .579 with a .619 on-base percentage. Wallace had 55 hits, including 16 doubles and eight home runs, 50 RBIs. She was also a rock behind the plate, forming a dominating duo with pitcher Kaelynn Simmons. Wallace had a .995 fielding percentage and caught 10 of 43 runners stealing.

COACH

Brandi Jackson

Dallas

In her second season leading the Dragons, Jackson helped Dallas go on a magical run during the 2017 campaign. Under her guidance, the Dragons finished 18-0 in league play and earned the No. 1 seed in the state playoffs. Dallas advanced the state title game after defeating Parkrose, Lebanon and Silverton in the first three rounds of the state playoffs.

—



The 2017 all-region high school softball team was selected by Itemizer-Observer Sports Editor Lukas Eggen, along with heavy input from area coaches.