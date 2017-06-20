0

Casa Golf Tournament Fundraiser Returns Friday

Itemizer-Observer Staff Report

As of Tuesday, June 20, 2017

DALLAS — Want to play a round of golf for a good cause?

Polk County CASA’s annual Golf “Fore” Kids is Friday at Cross Creek Golf Course, and the organization is looking four-person teams.

The cost is $85 per person, which includes continental breakfast, green fees, cart and lunch. Check in at 7:30 a.m. A putting contest begins at 8. A shotgun start is at 8:30.

A “Chippers Package” is $15, including two mulligans, one raffle ticket, one putting contest entry and one drink ticket. Registration is due Thursday.

For more information or to sign up, CASA office: 503- 623-8473.

