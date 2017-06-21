City Receives Park Grant

INDEPENDENCE — The city of Independence got a boost to pay for a park on the area between the Willamette River and the Independence Landing development, said Shawn Irvine, economic development director.

A $414,000 grant from the Oregon Parks and Recreation department was awarded to the city for hard-surface trail improvements on the lower terrace of the property, Irvine said, as well as a ramp and stairway, and a couple small plazas — one at the top of the stairs and one at the bottom.

“It is property the city owns,” Irvine said. “The plan is, as part of the development, there will be a trail.”

The trail will link current trails along the Willamette to city hall, he said.

“It’s exciting because this is the next extension of our riverfront greenway plan,” Irvine said. “We have a mile north and south of that Independence property. Now, not only do we own it, we’re going to be able to develop it to make that parkland connection.”

The grant required a 40 percent match. Irvine said the city used the value of the property and the money already spent on the Independence Landing project to cover the match.