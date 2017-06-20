Mill Landmark Comes Down

DALLAS — Another piece of Dallas’ timber town legacy will be gone soon as the dismantling of old drying shed, affectionately known as “Noah’s Ark,” on the former Weyerhaeuser mill property began last week.

“It’s the end of an era,” said Commissioner Mike Ainsworth, who worked at the mill for nearly two decades. “I saw the big crane when I was driving into to town. It made me sad. I have fond memories of that facility.”

Ainsworth said the enormous building was used to store lumber when the site was a working mill. It earned its nickname because workers at the mill calculated its dimensions as similar to those used to describe Noah’s Ark in the Bible.

“It’s huge,” Ainsworth said. “You don’t know how big it is until you go in it.”

The property owner, Northwest Demolition & Dismantling, has been getting the site ready for redevelopment.

“Part of the plan is that it would have to come down at some point,” said David McClure, the controller for site owner Northwest Demolition and Dismantling. “It’s probably not usable for any industrial purpose, besides being a drying shed for a lumber mill.”

He said the project started June 11 and may continue for up to three months.

“We have a company that is salvaging the wood from the building,” McClure said Monday.

Other materials from the building, including metal siding, could be recycled as well, depending on their condition, he said.

Ainsworth said the closure of the mill in 2009 was a big blow to the local economy and he had hoped during the first few years afterward that it would be reopened.

“I know we all have to change, but it was a good living,” he said.

But now that so much time has passed, he thinks tearing down some of the buildings might be the best option for the property.

“It would be wonderful to see something come in here,” he said. “It would give people some hope.”

City Manager Ron Foggin said the removal of the building could open the property to more uses.

“I think the city was always in the hope that someone would find use for that building,” he said. “Long story short, it just never really came to fruition. The property owners have determined that the site would be more marketable without that.

Northwest Demolition & Dismantling purchased the site in an auction in 2012 and began tearing down some of the structures with the objective of selling the property for industrial use.

No matter what happens with the property, the entrance to the city is forever changed with Noah’s Ark being torn down piece-by-piece, Ainsworth said.

“It’s the first thing you really saw when you came into town on that side,” he said.