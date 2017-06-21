News In Brief

Police investigate Highway 22 crash

WEST SALEM — The Salem Police Department, with the assistance of the Oregon State Police, is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred Saturday afternoon in West Salem.

Officers were dispatched to the westbound lanes of Highway 22 between the Edgewater and Rosemont exits at about 12:05 p.m. on a report of a motorcycle crash.

Officers arrived on the scene to find a black 2015 Honda motorcycle had hit the center guardrail, and the motorcycle operator deceased at the scene.

The motorcycle operator has been identified as Phillip P. Slivkoff, 24, of Woodburn. He was alone on the motorcycle, and there were no other vehicles directly involved in the incident.

Traffic on the roadway was restricted while the crash was being investigated. Anyone with information on this crash should contact the Salem Police Department at 503-588-6123.

LaCreole hosts science summer camp

DALLAS — LaCreole Middle School will host its first annual Rocket Summer Camp, Aug. 22-25.

The camp is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Students work in teams to design a way to retrieve vital payload from the Martian surface. Camp activities include: Using 3D printing to design, build and launch an ESTES rocket; and working with LEGO robotics to create a rover and program it to complete a Martian obstacle course.

T-shirts, snacks and swag bags provided by NASA are included. Camp is free, but limited to 20 students.

Applications are available at the LaCreole main office and due are Friday.

For more information: Anna Digby, anna.digby@dsd2.org or Ken Guffey, ken.guffey@dsd2.org