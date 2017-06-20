Valsetz Residents Set Reunion

VALSETZ — Former residents of Valsetz are gathering this weekend for a camp out reunion at the site formerly occupied by the town they once called home.

Organizer Ken Jeske said between 300 and 400 people show up every reunion. A yearly reunion happens in Falls City, but the town site camp out is only every three years.

Remembering Valsetz What: Third Valsetz reunion. Where: Former Valsetz town site, located west of Falls City. When: Friday, Saturday, Sunday. For more information: or to register to camp: Ken Jeske, 503-910-5943.

It’s a special journey for former residents.

“People are coming from all over,” Jeske said.

Thirty-three years ago, Boise Cascade, which owned the Valsetz mill and the entire town, forced residents to move after the mill closed.

Once they left, Valsetz was torn down.



In 2011, former residents were granted permission to hold a reunion where the town once stood, and they returned in 2014 for a second reunion.

Former residents are welcome to camp starting Friday and the reunion concludes Sunday at noon. Camping is only for former residents, Jeske said.

For those who can’t be there the whole weekend, Saturday features the main event, a reunion barbecue at the site.

He said each reunion brings more former residents back, even those who have been reluctant to reconnect.

“Best thing that I see happen is those people who don’t want to come to the reunion because they want to remember the town the way it was are being drawn out,” he said. “It’s not so much about the town as it is the people. That’s cool to watch.”