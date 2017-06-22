Community Notebook

Dallas fire to host pancake feed

The annual pancake breakfast at Dallas Fire & EMS fire station will be Sunday from 7 to 11 a.m. Proceeds go toward the Harpy Bovard Scholarship, named in honor of Frank “Harpy” Bovard.

Breakfast includes pancakes, sausage and eggs, all for $5

The scholarship awards $1,000 each year to deserving Dallas High School seniors to use toward their college expenses.

EAA Young Eagles rally Saturday

The EAA Young Eagles Chapter 292 will hold a rally Saturday from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Independence Airport, 4803 Airport Road, Independence. The event was rescheduled from June 10 because of inclement weather. As of Monday, the forecast looks clear for Saturday’s event.

Young Eagles will receive ground school training, a free flight, a picture and an official EAA Young Eagles certificate.

Wait time will depend on the number of pilots available and the number of people attending.

Young Eagles must have a registration form signed by a parent or guardian to participate in a flight.

Forms will be available at the event.There is no cost to attend.

The Young Eagles program gives youth ages eight to 17 an opportunity to learn about aviation.

For more information: www.eaa292.org.

RLM to host worship and praise

RLM will hold acoustic worship and praise Sunday at 2 p.m. at Pressed Coffee & Wine Bar, 788 Main St., Dallas.

There is no cost to attend.

VBS begins at Grace Monday

Grace Community Church, 598 E. Ellendale Ave., Dallas, will offer Vacation Bible School beginning Monday. It will run through June 30 from 9 a.m. to noon each day and is open to fourth and fifth graders.

Cost is $10 for one to two kids and $15 for three or more children in the same household.

Registration is available online at www.graceindallas.org.

Fair beautification day is Saturday

The Polk County Fair beautification day is scheduled for Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Polk County Fairgrounds.

RSVP is requested to 503-623-3048. Lunch will be provided to volunteers.

PLC auction set for Saturday at EHWC

Partnerships in Community Living will hold a summer solstice benefit auction Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m. at Eola Hills Wine Cellars, 501 S. Pacific Highway, Rickreall.

The auction will help celebrate the agency’s 30th anniversary. Attendance is by invitation only. Contact Shawn McMammon, 503-838-2403, ext. 324 for more information.

Dinner will be served and attendees can take part in silent and oral auctions or donate or pledge money.

EBC to celebrate pastor Ensz

Evangelical Bible Church, 1175 SE Howe St., Dallas, will celebrate Pastor Nathan Ensz, his wife Kelsey and their family for 17 years of ministry on Sunday.

Events begin at 4 p.m. with a special recognition program followed by an open house from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Ensz will be leaving EBC to join Kingwood Bible Church in West Salem.

For more information: 503-623-4961.

Rotary Club names grand marshal

The Monmouth-Independence Rotary Club has named Margaret Johnson as Grand Marshal of the 2017 Independence Day Grand Parade. Johnson, of Monmouth, has held leadership posts with the Girl Scouts and volunteered at the Monmouth Public Library for more than 30 years. She currently serves on the board of the Friends of the Library.

Johnson has also been a past president of the Smith Fine Arts Series and aided Meals on Wheels, Western Oregon University Foundation, the SMART reader program, Monmouth Planning Commission and a current member of the Monmouth Parks and Recreation Board.

Willamina Mud Drags return

The Willamina Mud Drags return Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the corner of Adams and Lincoln Streets.

Racing starts at 10 a.m. Cost is $5 or $15 per person/event for a pit pass.

Alcohol, dogs, open flames and bikes are not allowed.

For more information: www.totaldestructionracing.com.