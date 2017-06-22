Library Calendar

DALLAS
950 Main St. • 503-623-2633
www.ci.dallas.or.us/library
• Wednesday, June 21, 11:30 a.m. — Summer Reading Activity at Dallas City Park (Leapin Louie).
• Wednesday, June 21, 5 p.m. — Makerspace Workshop for middle/high school/young adults at Dallas Civic Center (3D printing).
• Thursday, June 22, 10:30 a.m. — Children’s Story Time.
• Thursday, June 22, 2:30 p.m. — Lego Building.
• Thursday, June 22, 6:30 p.m. — Author visit (Jeff Alworth).
• Friday, June 23, 3:30 p.m. — Makerspace Workshop for Kids (Little Bits).
• Tuesday, June 27, 10:30 a.m. — Morning Children’s Story Time.
Tuesday, June 27, 3:30 p.m. — Afternoon Children’s Story Time.
• Wednesday, June 28, 11:30 a.m. — Summer Reading Activity at Dallas City Park (Michael O’Neill, comedy).
• Wednesday, June 28, 4 p.m. — PAWS to READ (Davos).
—
INDEPENDENCE
175 Monmouth St.
503-838-1811
www.ci.independence.or.us/library
• Wednesday, June 21, 10:30 a.m. — Family Story Time.
• Wednesday, June 21, 3 p.m. — Build a Better World Summer Reading event (Leapin Louie).
• Thursday, June 22, 3 p.m. — Building a Better World Summer Reading event (Pool noodle engineering).
• Friday, June 23, 3 p.m. — Building a Better World Summer Reading event (for teens — Build a “sprout” house).
• Saturday, June 24, 2 p.m. — Solar Saturday (Black Paper Drawings with Eric Loftin).
• Monday, June 26, 3 p.m. — Maker Mondays (For kids in third grade and above).
• Monday, June 26, 4:30 p.m. — Cuentos en Español.
• Tuesday, June 27, 4:30 p.m. — Chess Club.
• Wednesday, June 28, 10:30 a.m. — Family Story Time.
• Wednesday, June 28, 3 p.m. — Build a Better World Summer Reading event (Tigger O’Neill).
—
MONMOUTH
168 S. Ecols St. • 503-751-0182
www.ci.monmouth.or.us/library
• Wednesday, June 21, 3 p.m. — Meet a NASA sun scientist.
• Thursday, June 22, 10:15 a.m. — Let it Grow (planting activity).
• Friday, June 23, 1:30 p.m. — Movie (Lego Batman, PG).
• Wednesday, June 28, 2 p.m. — 3D printing workshop (4th through 12th graders).
—
WAGNER COMMUNITY LIBRARY
111 N. Main St., Falls City
503-787-3521, ext. 319
www.facebook.com/
WagnerCommunityLibrary/timeline
• See the library’s Facebook page for upcoming events.
