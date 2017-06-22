Pedee News

Portia Perkins and husband Jack hosted Portia’s sister Paula Taylor and husband Chuck, of Davenport, Iowa, for a week at the first of the month. Portia showed them the Oregon sights, including Woodburn Mall, which Paula loved, and the Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum in McMinnville, which Chuck loved as he is a WWII buff. A few days after they arrived, Portia’s nephew and wife Jason and Sheryl Taylor, son Jordan, and daughter Jasmine flew into Portland to join the group on a trip to Pacific City, where they rented a house and enjoyed beach life, walking the beach and watching the very tame wild life. They climbed the Cape Kiwanda sand dunes one day, and of course, stopped at the Lincoln City Mall to shop, then checked out Newport Beach and Tillamook, and went on to the Portland Zoo, and OMSI.

—

This was the first trip to Portia and Jack’s home for Chuck, Sheryl and Jasmine. Portia feeds a ton of birds daily so they got to see the huge flock of pigeons, her crows and ravens and the scrub and Stellar jays. She feeds the pigeons and jays right outside her front room/dining room windows and Jack built a 6-foot high platform that is further away for the crows and ravens. It was the perfect time of day with the sun hitting the windows so that the birds were unable to see everyone watching them and taking pictures.

—

The open house for Audrey Cameron’s retirement from 25 years of teaching at the Weekday School of the Bible in Dallas was especially nice, with many old and new friends, plus family, coming to honor her. Several Pedee people and former Pedee people were there, including Joan Kaiser, whom I hadn’t seen in several years. She still lives in a grand old house in Monmouth.

—

In lieu of a traditional Vacation Bible School (VBS) this year, Pedee Church will be having several opportunities for kids and families to gather for activities throughout the summer. Their first activity will be a “Lawn Camp” in Daniel and Heidi Russell’s back yard Friday, from 4 p.m. until the next morning at 10 a.m. They will be cooking over a fire and sleeping in tents or under the stars. Then the next week everyone will meet at our house on Friday afternoon from 1:30-4:30 for a scavenger hunt in the woods, plus play lawn games. Then each succeeding week another family will host the group for more fun activities. This is for anyone who would like to come out, so call Heidi at 503-838-2129 if you’d like to participate. If you can’t come, please send your kids for a fun time. We’d love to get to know you!

—

The women’s Bible study is taking a break for the summer and will get going again in September. They’re all too busy planting and weeding, and then canning and freezing.

—

Many people will be coming to Oregon and particularly our area for the eclipse on Aug. 21. If you do something special for that week, please let me know. My phone number is 503-838-3512 and my email is kovasha@gmail.com.