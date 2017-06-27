Academic Honors

Mellein named to honor roll

OSHKOSH, Wis. — Jennifer Mellein, of Monmouth, was named to the honor roll at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh for the spring 2017 semester.

To qualify, a student must take at least 12 credits and have a grade-point average of at least 3.3.

Witwer-Dukes graduates from St. Olaf

NORTHFIELD, Minn. — Madeleine Witwer-Dukes, of Monmouth, graduated from St. Olaf’s College on May 28. Witwer-Dukes studied psychology and French.

Costa receives certificate

FRONT ROYAL, VA — Lucas Costa, of Monmouth, a senior at Randolph-Macon Academy, has been honored with the AP Statistics Outstanding Performance certificate for the 2016-17 school year at Ralph-Macon Academy. Costa was a senior at the time of the award.