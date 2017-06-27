0

Anniversaries

As of Tuesday, June 27, 2017

Kibbey

Michael and Colleen Kibbey have been married for 25 years, from June 20,1992 to June 20, 2017.

The couple was married at First Christian Church in Dallas by Pastor Gary Ivey. They’ve lived in Dallas ever since and have a son, Josh Kibbey, who lives in Dallas and Newberg.

Michael Kibbey works for the city of Dallas and in his spare time enjoys coaching youth baseball, big game hunting and camping. Colleen (Veeder) Kibbey is a daycare provider and enjoys sewing, gardening and being a mom and aunt.

Michael and Colleen will celebrate their anniversary at a later date.

