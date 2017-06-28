Dallas Library Hosts Mystery Author April Henry

DALLAS – The Dallas Public Library will host Oregon mystery and thriller author April Henry Thursday at 7 p.m.

She is the author of 21 mysteries and thrillers for teens and adults. Some of her books are, “Count All Her Bones,” “The Body in the Woods,” “The Girl I used to Be,” and her collaborative work with Lis Wiehl in the “Mia Quinn” and “Triple Threat” mystery series.

She will talk about her books and some of the meticulous research she has done for her novels.

There will be a selection of her books available for purchase and signing at the library, 950 Main St., Dallas.

This free event is made possible, in part, by funding from the Polk County Cultural Coalition and the Friends of the Dallas Library.

For further information: 503-623-2633 or facebook.com/dallaslibraryoregon.