Library Calendar

DALLAS

950 Main St. • 503-623-2633

www.ci.dallas.or.us/library

• Wednesday, June 28, 11:30 a.m. —Summer Reading Activity at Dallas City Park (Michael O’Neill, comedy).

• Wednesday, June 28, 4 p.m. — PAWS to READ (Davos).

• Thursday, June 29, 10:30 a.m. — Children’s Story Time.

• Thursday, June 29, 2:30 p.m. — Lego Building.

• Thursday, June 29, 7 p.m. — Author visit (April Henry).

• Wednesday, July 5, 11:30 a.m. — Summer Reading Activity at Dallas City Park (Ropebusters).

INDEPENDENCE

175 Monmouth St.

503-838-1811

www.ci.independence.or.us/library

Wednesday, June 28, 10:30 a.m. — Family Story Time.

• Wednesday, June 28, 3 p.m. — Build a Better World Summer Reading event (Tigger O’Neill).

• Thursday, June 29, 3 p.m. — Building a Better World Summer Reading event (Turf Bu• ddies and More).

Friday, June 30, 3 p.m. — Building a Better World Summer Reading event (for teens — Newspaper Engineering).

• Monday, July 3, 3 p.m. — Maker Mondays (For kids in third grade and above).

• Monday, July 3, 4:30 p.m. — Cuentos en Español.

• Wednesday, July 5, 10:30 a.m. — Family Story Time.

• Wednesday, July 5, 1 p.m. — Scrabble with Betty.

• Wednesday, July 5, 3 p.m. — Build a Better World Summer Reading event (Build a better birdhouse).

MONMOUTH

168 S. Ecols St.

503-751-0182

www.ci.monmouth.or.us/library

• Wednesday, June 28, 2 p.m. — 3D printing workshop (4th through 12th graders).

• Thursday, June 29, 10:15 a.m. — Legos, circuits and more.

• Thursday, June 29, 6:30 p.m. — Dehydrating fruits and veggies.

• Friday, June 30, 1:30 p.m. — Movie (Rock Dog, PG).

WAGNER COMMUNITY LIBRARY

111 N. Main St., Falls City

503-787-3521, ext. 319

www.facebook.com/

WagnerCommunityLibrary/timeline

• See the library’s Facebook page for upcoming events.