Meyer Retires From School Board

DALLAS — Dallas school board member Lu Ann Meyer retired from the board after serving 12 years on Monday.



At the end of Monday’s school board meeting, she thanked her fellow board members and the district.

“I want to thank my fellow board members for their commitment to this position. It comes with a multitude of responsibilities and challenges. All of you have been absolutely wonderful to work with,” she said. I’m especially thankful for the trust and collaboration that we have built in the district during the time I’ve served on this board. I don’t think we have to look too far to see that we are miles ahead of other districts in how we deal with issues.”