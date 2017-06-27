Pedee News

The Pedee Women’s Club members were pleased when neighbor Jon Bansen invited them over to see the work on the old Skidmore barn he is remodeling for his son Ross’s wedding later this summer. What a change. Inviting exterior, roomy interior and a beautiful view out the back. Juandeane Skidmore was particularly excited to see the improvements. Of course, it will never be seen inside by the cows again. The Bansens bought the old Skidmore place several years ago, but live on Elkins Road, where they have an organic dairy farm.

—

The Women’s Club has completed its patriotic quilt to raffle off to benefit its soldiers’ fund, and the quilt is beautiful. The first tickets will be sold at the Independence Western Days festival over the weekend of the Fourth of July. LaVerne Bennett coordinated the making of the quilt, which was quilted by Pat Yancey, and Pam Burkhalter coordinates ticket sales. The soldiers’ fund pays for postage for the several packages the women send to active duty servicemen and women each month, which they have been doing since World War II. If you have the address of a soldier (of any branch of the service) who would appreciate a package, contact the club.

—

Pedee Church has a volunteer event coordinator this summer, Kim Brooks, of Philomath. She is planning several community concerts, the first being on July 7, an evening of fun at the church. At 5 p.m. that night, kids will make tie-dye shirts and grill hotdogs, led by Heather Traglia, then at 7 p.m. everyone is invited to the amphitheater to hear Zoe Emporium in concert. Zoe Emporium is an alternative rock band started by Matt and Nichole Roby’s four teens, Jed, Aleithia, Corbin, and Cosimo. They will be playing music from their first album, “Good Life,” that they recorded earlier this year. They’ve been playing at other venues, but this will be their first full outdoor concert. Bring a chair when you come.