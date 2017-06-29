Fire Season Begins Monday In West Oregon District

PHILOMATH – The Oregon Department of Forestry’s West Oregon District declared the start of wildfire season will begin on Monday.

The district protects private and state forestland in Lincoln County and portions of Polk, Benton and Yamhill counties.

The declaration of fire season imposes certain restrictions on recreational and work activities in forests. Examples include the use of sky lanterns and exploding targets.

Industrial fire precaution levels are set at 1 throughout the district. All industrial forest operators are required to have firefighting equipment on site. Restrictions vary by area.

For more information: 541-336-2273.