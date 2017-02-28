Academic Honors

Costa named to president’s list

FRONT ROYAL , Va. — Lucas Costa, of Monmouth, a senior at Randolph-Macon Academy, earned a place on the president’s list for the second quarter of the 2016-17 school year. Students who achieve a grade-point average of 4.0 or higher at Randolph-Macon Academy Upper School (grades nine through 12) are named to the dean’s list.

Lucas is the son of Cinthia Costa Jones, of Monmouth, and Alexandre D T Costa, of Curitiba, Puerto Rico.