Anniversaries

Miller - 25th

Glen Allyn Miller married Korri Kathleen Kanoff on March 7, 1992, at Dallas Alliance Church, performed by David Pulliam. The groomsman were Kevin McFaddin, Paul Miller, Dale Miller and Tim Kaufman.

The bridesmaids were Danette Kaufman, Joan Dummer, Cindy Sohn (Susee) and Nancy Shearer. The groom’s niece Jennifer Hamilton (Barth) was a junior bridesmaid and niece Brittany Miller was flower girl. Gabe Cogswell was the ring bearer. Candlelighters were Michelle Tucker (Carlson) and Dale Miller.

Glen and Korri have lived in Dallas their entire married life and currently live in the home they built themselves on five acres just outside of town. Korri formerly worked in the advertising department of the Itemizer-Observer before resigning to stay home and raise their family.

Glen worked at Marquis Spas, Willamette ESD, and has been with Chemeketa Community College for the past 12 years, currently serving as the director of the Chemeketa Polk Center in Dallas. Korri is busy homeschooling their four children Joshua, Stephen, Noah and Hannah, ages 7 to 17.

Glen has been active in coaching sports with Kids, Inc. and Dallas United soccer, and is currently serving on several committees within the community.

The couple both serve in a variety of ministries at Dallas Alliance Church, are 4-H leaders and Polk Christian Home Educator board members, as well as are advocates for Compassion International. They enjoy traveling and camping in the summer time.

Glen and Korri celebrated their 25th anniversary with a family trip to the big island of Hawaii in February and will renew their vows in a ceremony on March 12.