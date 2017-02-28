Business Briefs

Vineyard makes Wine Spectator list

POLK COUNTY — Bethel Heights Vineyard, outside of West Salem, made Wine Spectator’s list of “30 Wineries to Discover,” published in the January/February edition of the magazine.

The Editor’s Picks feature divides wine regions in “New World” — Oregon, California, Washington, Argentina, Chile, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand — and “Old World” — France, Italy, Spain, Portugal and Austria.

The article focuses on wineries that authors’ believed are “underappreciated gems,” that are “wineries to trust, because these are producers that offer a broad range of wines that consistently deliver both excellence and affordability.”

Here’s Wine Spectator’s take on Bethel Heights, located at 6060 Bethel Heights Road NW, in Salem:

“The family-owned winery is an Oregon pioneer, founded in 1977, and all its wines are produced from estate-owned vineyards. Cousins and co-owners Ben and Mimi Casteel represent the second generation of the winery’s founding Casteel, Dudley and Webb families. Ben, the winemaker, pursues a light and delicate style, decidedly old-school, putting the emphasis on fruit flavors and intensity and delivering a marvelous sense of weightlessness in the wines.”

Hot Rod Hair open in new location

DALLAS — Hot Rod Hair has moved to 151 NE Kings Valley Highway as of Jan. 31, in the former Future Images location.

Owner and stylist Bry Taylor, and stylists Amy Black, Duanna Robertson and Jordan DelGreco will all be in the new location, along with Julie Means and Tiffany Allen. Hot Rod Hair has a massage therapist and is looking for a nail technician and an eyelash artist.

For more information: 503-779-5664 or hottrodhair

@aol.com.