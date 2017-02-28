City Finds Public Works Director

DALLAS — Fred Braun, the city of Dallas’ former engineering and environmental services director, retired this week after more than 16 years with the city.

“He is retiring and moving to North Carolina,” said City Manager Ron Foggin at the Public Works Committee meeting on Monday. “We appreciate his service.”

Foggin said the city has already conducted a search for Braun’s replacement and found its guy, Frank Anderson.

Anderson is the public works director for the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation in Pendleton.

“He comes originally out of Southern California, had a stint in Toledo, and he been with the tribe for a few years,” Foggin said. “He is a traditional public works director. Good solid knowledge of public works infrastructure and working with public works crews.”

Foggin said with the hiring of Anderson, the city will restructure the public works department. Community Development Director Jason Locke will no longer oversee public works operations.

“One change that we will have is that we will be looking for an engineer of record for the city,” Foggin said.

Braun is an engineer and served in that role — signing off on projects that needed an engineer’s approval — while working with the city.

“We’ve never had to designate someone as the engineer of record, because we’ve had that person on staff,” Foggin said.