Dallas Gets Clean Audit

DALLAS — After hazardous weather and driving conditions prevented Dallas’ auditor from visiting with the Dallas City Council in January, she was able to give her fiscal year 2015-16 audit report Feb. 21.

Auditor Kamala Austin, a partner in CPA firm Merina & Company, delivered mostly good news.

Audits conducted on behalf of the city of Dallas and the Dallas Urban Renewal District received “clean opinions,” meaning financial practices were substantially in compliance with laws.

Austin also conducted a “single audit” on a federal loan the city received.

“Something new for the city of Dallas, but what happens is if the city receives over $750,000 in federal awards, in addition to having an audit, you are also required to have a single audit,” Austin said.

The single audit analyzed management practices on a loan for drinking water projects. It was granted by the state of Oregon, but financed with federal money, so it’s considered a federal loan, Austin explained.

She said the city will have another single audit next year.

On the city’s regular audit, Austin said there’s one omission of note: a supplies inventory at the water department. The inventory counts water meters and other supplies and it wasn’t conducted in time to be included in the audit.

“It didn’t affect the opinion on the financial statements. You still have a clean opinion,” she said. “It’s just something that we noted.”

Austin briefly reported on the Dallas Urban Renewal District audit, noting that the entity is separate from the city.

“It is its own taxing district and is required to have its own audit, as well,” she said.

There wasn’t much for Austin to report on the URD, as there were no noncompliance findings.