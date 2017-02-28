Today we turn the calendar to the brand, spanking new month of March. Mother Nature has thrown so many sneaky weather curves at us during the month of February, and most of us are weary of snow (and more snow), rain, wind, fog and hail. It’s time to look forward to springtime, more daylight and occasional sunbreaks. We’ll also be able to play the game of March coming in like a lion and going out like a lamb — or vice versa. At our house, we’re ready for some much-needed and long-wished-for sunshine and blue skies.

—

There’s an old adage that you can always tell when it’s spring in Oregon because the rain feels warmer. I’ll tip my cup of hot chocolate and agree completely. The calendar says it’s too early to welcome spring to MI Town, but the bright yellow daffodils and little purple violets will remind us that it won’t be long before we can put away those heavy winter coats and hats and gloves. New bedding plants and seed packets for sale are appearing in our local stores and we are all eager to make that backyard garden and pretty flower beds a reality.



—

We all complain about “those politicians” and how we could do it all so much better and save money doing it. All politics begins at the local level, and a good way to really find out what’s going on in MI Town and in Polk County is to attend local government meetings. Independence City Council meets at 7:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday and at 7:30 a.m. on the fourth Tuesday of every month. Monmouth City Council meets on the first and third Tuesdays of every month at 7 p.m. The Polk County Commissioners meet weekly at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. City councilors and county commissioners spend many hours working hard to provide much-needed services to all of us, and this is an opportunity to make our concerns known.

—

Today is Ash Wednesday, which begins the Lenten season. Lent is the Christian season of preparation before Easter, which is observed on Sunday, April 16. The Lenten season is a time when many Christians observe a period of fasting, repentance, moderation, self-denial and spiritual discipline.

—

Mark your calendars and save your appetites for the Community Breakfast scheduled for this Saturday at the Monmouth Senior Center. You’ll enjoy pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage links, biscuits and gravy, as well as orange juice, coffee and tea all prepared and served by some pretty special volunteers from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Prices are reasonable ($6 adults, $3 children younger than 12) and portions are generous. All hungry lions and lambs are welcome.